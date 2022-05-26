Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 237,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,522 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $322.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.52 and its 200-day moving average is $354.01. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.90 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

