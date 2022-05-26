Blocery Price Reaches $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (BLY)

Blocery (BLY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Blocery coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocery has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $293,997.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,453.68 or 1.00056816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002071 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Blocery (BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,005,552 coins. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

