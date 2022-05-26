B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.55) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BME. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.31) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.62) to GBX 630 ($7.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.55) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.55) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 605.67 ($7.62).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 425.20 ($5.35) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 512.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 567.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 417.10 ($5.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.20).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

