BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE ZDV traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,924. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of C$18.46 and a 12-month high of C$22.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.68.

