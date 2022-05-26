BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE:ZWB traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$20.62. 175,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,890. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 1 year low of C$19.62 and a 1 year high of C$23.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.80.

Get BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.