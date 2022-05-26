BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.62. 175,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,890. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.80. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$19.62 and a 12 month high of C$23.41.

