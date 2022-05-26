BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE:ZWU traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.54. 272,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,491. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of C$12.30 and a 52 week high of C$13.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.03.

