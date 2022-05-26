BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

TSE ZEB traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,599. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.54. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$35.18 and a 52-week high of C$43.00.

