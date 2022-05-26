BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

ZUT stock traded up 0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,388. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of 23.67 and a 52-week high of 27.27.

