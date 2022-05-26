BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

TSE ZPW traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 1-year low of C$13.16 and a 1-year high of C$16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.81.

