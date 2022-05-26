Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 780 at Berenberg Bank

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,030 ($12.96) to GBX 780 ($9.82) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 770 ($9.69) to GBX 750 ($9.44) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.07) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.51) to GBX 800 ($10.07) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 838.75 ($10.55).

BOY opened at GBX 646.50 ($8.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 582 ($7.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,007 ($12.67). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 635.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 745.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.27), for a total value of £56,344.32 ($70,900.11). Also, insider Daniel A. Dayan acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 635 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($127,846.99).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

