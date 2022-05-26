Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 3.0% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.79.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $74.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,221.51. 302,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,192.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2,288.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

