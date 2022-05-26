Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider John Hazen Sells 1,087 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12.

On Friday, May 20th, John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $238,493.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60.

On Monday, March 21st, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $73.86 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.79 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

