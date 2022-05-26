Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.
NYSE BOOT traded up $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $76.69. 5,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,029. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $65.79 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.12.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,567,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter.
About Boot Barn (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.