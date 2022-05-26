Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

NYSE BOOT traded up $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $76.69. 5,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,029. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $65.79 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.92.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,567,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

