Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.92.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after acquiring an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,512,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 157,669 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

