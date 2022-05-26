Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $73.86

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.86, but opened at $76.66. Boot Barn shares last traded at $78.16, with a volume of 1,365 shares traded.
Several brokerages have commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.92.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $101.12.
In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,268,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.