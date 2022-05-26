Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $73.86

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.86, but opened at $76.66. Boot Barn shares last traded at $78.16, with a volume of 1,365 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $101.12.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,268,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

