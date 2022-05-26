Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,629,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,297,000 after buying an additional 2,176,240 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,282,000 after buying an additional 1,465,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $287,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.