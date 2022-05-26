BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million.BOX also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,515. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 1.15.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 1,767.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 783,695 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 213.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in BOX by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 370,288 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

