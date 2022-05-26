BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $27.49. 147,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 1.15.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,930. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of BOX by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 370,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BOX by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 111,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.