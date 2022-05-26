BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.10.
Shares of BOX stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $27.49. 147,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,930. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of BOX by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 370,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BOX by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 111,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
