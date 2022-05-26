BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244-$246 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.32 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.

Shares of BOX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. 147,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -78.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.10.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BOX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

