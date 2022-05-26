Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. Brady also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.08-$3.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE:BRC opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Brady has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth $21,429,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,869,000 after buying an additional 164,922 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth $3,839,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

