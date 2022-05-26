BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,604 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 114,093 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 844,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 90,694 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,677. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $827.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

