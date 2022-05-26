Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Director Prashant Ranade Purchases 500 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) Director Prashant Ranade acquired 500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,307 shares in the company, valued at $287,197.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $65.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 9.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

