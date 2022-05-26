BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after buying an additional 1,109,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,254 shares of company stock worth $11,316,229. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $71.94 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.