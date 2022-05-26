BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276,075 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUY. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

