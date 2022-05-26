BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.30 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,744,000 after purchasing an additional 193,846 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,868,000 after buying an additional 415,697 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFC. UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

V.F. stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

