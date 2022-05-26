BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Corning by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 533,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 445,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 46,711 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

