BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $118.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.76 and its 200 day moving average is $161.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.