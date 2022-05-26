BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,187 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $160.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.85. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $156.53 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

