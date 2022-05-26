BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,684 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $100.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.63 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

