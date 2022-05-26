BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 350 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after acquiring an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $203,440,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in HubSpot by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,289,000 after acquiring an additional 114,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.37.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $327.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -238.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $295.53 and a one year high of $866.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.07 and a 200 day moving average of $533.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

