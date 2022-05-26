BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 427 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.33.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $593.00 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $531.23 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $619.47 and its 200 day moving average is $625.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.