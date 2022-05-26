BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,918,000 after buying an additional 119,778 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.54.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

