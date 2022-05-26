Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Position Boosted by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,443 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group comprises about 1.7% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 0.92% of Brixmor Property Group worth $69,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,905. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,900. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

