Brokerages Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post $3.00 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the lowest is $2.80. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $2.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.49 to $13.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $15.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

NASDAQ COST opened at $440.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $540.38 and a 200-day moving average of $531.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $375.50 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

