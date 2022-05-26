Brokerages Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $800.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $801.30 million and the lowest is $800.43 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $713.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.88.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.41. 5,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,409. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $163.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

