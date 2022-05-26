Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.76 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $20.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $21.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.25.

JLL traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.21. 2,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $180.30 and a 1-year high of $275.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.