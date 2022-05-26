Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on KTOS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

KTOS stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,464. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $30.29.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,698 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,302.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,414 shares of company stock worth $2,274,734 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

