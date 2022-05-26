Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) to post sales of $95.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the highest is $100.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $97.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $396.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $419.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $419.19 million, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $446.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers purchased 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

