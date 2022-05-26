Brokerages Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the highest is $5.10 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $21.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.39 billion to $22.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.80. 10,584,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,772,836. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.93. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

