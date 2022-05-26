Brokerages Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.46 Billion

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSGet Rating) to announce sales of $11.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.20 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $15.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $47.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.06 billion to $49.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $50.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.18 billion to $53.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,856 shares of company stock worth $7,638,522 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $8.78 on Monday, reaching $323.68. The stock had a trading volume of 50,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,151. The company has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.01. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $293.90 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.