Brokerages Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.20 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $15.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $47.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.06 billion to $49.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $50.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.18 billion to $53.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,856 shares of company stock worth $7,638,522 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $8.78 on Monday, reaching $323.68. The stock had a trading volume of 50,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,151. The company has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.01. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $293.90 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

