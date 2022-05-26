Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will report $158.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.80 million to $160.00 million. Trustmark reported sales of $178.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $643.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.70 million to $656.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $700.00 million, with estimates ranging from $678.80 million to $716.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 3,045.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK remained flat at $$28.43 during midday trading on Friday. 204,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.90. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

