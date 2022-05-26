Brokerages Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Earnings of $8.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) will post $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.76 and the highest is $8.80. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $8.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $38.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.24 to $38.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $42.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.37 to $43.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $26.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,256.32. 1,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,622. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,168.31 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,313.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,436.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.32, for a total transaction of $15,541,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,277,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $56,711,184 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

