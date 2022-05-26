Brokerages Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). PROS posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

PRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $54,652.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PROS by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,156. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. PROS has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.56.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

