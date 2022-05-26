Brokerages Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SB traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $4.56. 1,628,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $554.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

About Safe Bulkers (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.