Brokerages Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. SJW Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $61.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,686,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $16,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,438,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,850,000 after buying an additional 163,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SJW Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,526,000 after buying an additional 143,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

