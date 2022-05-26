Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Announce $4.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $5.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $22.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.65 to $22.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $24.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $25.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,194,942 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after acquiring an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $534.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

