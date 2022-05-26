Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $159.50

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $8.25 on Friday, hitting $101.75. 3,394,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,999. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

