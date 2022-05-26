Brokerages Set Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Target Price at $142.17

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Arch Resources stock opened at $169.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 63.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.19%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $204,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

