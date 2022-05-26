Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price at $58.60

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.55. 2,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,223. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

